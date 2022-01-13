Menu
Morris J. McGuire
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Morris J. McGuire

September 7, 1928 - January 11, 2022

Morris Junior McGuire, 93, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Conover Nursing.

He was born Sept. 7, 1928, in Catawba Count, the son of the late Johnny F. McGuire and Ethel Reinhardt McGuire.

He was the owner and operator of 999 Service Station for 36 years, and a member of Corinth Reformed Church in Viewmont. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Josephine Lail McGuire; daughter, Mary Josephine Sigmon; brothers, Leniel "Pete" Reinhardt, Eubert Bost; and sisters, Era Thompson and Ivey Mitchell.

He is survived by son, Johnny McGuire and wife, Pam, of Terrell; daughter, Marsha Greene and husband, Jeff, of Mt. View; grandson, Chris Sigmon and wife, Angela, of Farmingdale, N.Y.; granddaughters, Jennifer Sigmon and Chris Jones of Newton, and Emily Corpening and husband, Derek, of Hickory; great-grandson, Colin Sigmon; "brother," David "Sonny" Hartness of Newton; beloved dog, Abby; a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton, with the Rev. Bill Howell and the Rev. Lori Blocker officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 14, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Jan
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Memories; All Great of this Wonderful Friend! I will always be Blessed with memories when He and all the Boys Drove for Me. And all The trips He made to My shop to shop with Me, what a Friend. Love Ya Buddy is what I always told Him. God Bless ALL.
Wesley Starnes
January 13, 2022
Marsha and Johnny, I was so sorry to see this today about your dad. When I came back to Hickory way back in the 60's, daddy took me up to to 999 and introduced me to your dad, and told him he had a new customer. He was always so nice and polite. Who would have ever guessed that as time marched on, I would work with his niece, Carol, and come to know his beautiful daughter, Marsha. He was a good person, and will be missed by his family and friends. God Bless You All.
Robbie Sherrill
Friend
January 13, 2022
For many years I delivered auto parts for Flowers Auto (NAPA) and got all my gas from 999 and Morris and I become good friends I always called him ( Eagle Head ) Morris liked that & now I have The same head many years later we were friends over 40yrs.. See you again my friend R.I.P.
Roger Raby
Work
January 13, 2022
