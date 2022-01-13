Morris J. McGuireSeptember 7, 1928 - January 11, 2022Morris Junior McGuire, 93, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Conover Nursing.He was born Sept. 7, 1928, in Catawba Count, the son of the late Johnny F. McGuire and Ethel Reinhardt McGuire.He was the owner and operator of 999 Service Station for 36 years, and a member of Corinth Reformed Church in Viewmont. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Josephine Lail McGuire; daughter, Mary Josephine Sigmon; brothers, Leniel "Pete" Reinhardt, Eubert Bost; and sisters, Era Thompson and Ivey Mitchell.He is survived by son, Johnny McGuire and wife, Pam, of Terrell; daughter, Marsha Greene and husband, Jeff, of Mt. View; grandson, Chris Sigmon and wife, Angela, of Farmingdale, N.Y.; granddaughters, Jennifer Sigmon and Chris Jones of Newton, and Emily Corpening and husband, Derek, of Hickory; great-grandson, Colin Sigmon; "brother," David "Sonny" Hartness of Newton; beloved dog, Abby; a number of nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton, with the Rev. Bill Howell and the Rev. Lori Blocker officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 14, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton