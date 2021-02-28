Menu
Mozelle Holman White
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
Mozelle Holman White

July 24, 1931 - February 26, 2021

Mozelle Holman White, 89, of Granite Falls, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Boyd White. Mackie Funeral Service is serving the family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Feb. 28, 2021.
Tim and I are so sorry about your loss. Mozelle always had a smile on her face at church. She was so down to earth and we loved talking with her. Prayers that God will help you through your grief. Tim and Julie Yount
Julie Yount
March 6, 2021
Our prayers and sympathy go out to the family of Mozelle. She was a faithful member of Oak Grove, and I always remember her being there on Sunday mornings and working in Vacation Bible School.
Mrs. Peggy Cannon Long
March 1, 2021
