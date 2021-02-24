Mylinda Nichol "Nikki" HedrickJuly 2, 1974 - February 22, 2021Mylinda Nichol "Nikki" Hedrick, 46, of Conover, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Born July 2, 1974, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of James Eugene Hedrick and the late Gail Cobb Hedrick Caporossi.Nikki was a very strong lady who fought very hard against her battle with ovarian cancer. Nikki loved her family which was very important to her, and she enjoyed her time at the beach.Those left to cherish her memory are her father, James Eugene Hedrick of Hickory; fiancé, Randy Allen Willis of Newton; two sons, Joshua Shane Furches and girlfriend, Whitney, of Taylorsville and Spencer Stone Furches and girlfriend, Vanessa, of Conover; daughter, Abbey Nichol Furches of Conover; grandson, Isaiah Furches; sister, Kristy Hedrick Bost and husband, Derek, of Hickory; nephew, Dagan Bost; and two nieces, Kara and Kayla Bost.There will be no services at this time.Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.