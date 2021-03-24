Sending my most sincere condolences on the passing of Myrtle Shelton. My heart goes out to all of the Shelton &Wilson families, and to Myrtle's friends and extended family. She was a strong woman of faith, who had a lovely sense of humor and positive attitude. I learned so much from her as her daughter-in-law of over 30 years. She enjoyed sharing family recipes and gardening techniques as well as opening her home to her neighbors and fellow parishioners and retiree friends. She will be in my thoughts and prayers. May her reunion in Heaven with her large family and friends whom preceeded her in death be joyous and may she enjoy her peace surrounded by the Lord and His angels.

Paula Gosselin Shelton March 26, 2021