Myrtle E. Shelton
June 30, 1930 - March 22, 2021
Myrtle E. Wilson Shelton of Hickory, died peacefully at Brian Center Viewmont, Monday, March 22, 2021.
Born June 30, 1930, in Mecklenburg County, she was the daughter of the late Eddie Lawrence Wilson and Donie L. Queen Wilson.
A member of Temple Baptist Church, she was a department manager for Sears for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Kindig Shelton.
Myrtle is survived by her sons, Edwin Dale Shelton of Mineral, Va., and Steven Lynn Shelton of Silver Springs, Fla.; daughter, Vikki Shelton Wilson and husband, Tim, of Hickory; and grandson, Kyle Wilson.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 26, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Lloyd King officiating. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed; masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Temple Baptist Church, 825 LR Blvd. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.
Drum Funeral Home - Hickorywww.drumfh-hickory.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2021.