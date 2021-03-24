Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Myrtle E. Shelton
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
924 29th Avenue NE
Hickory, NC
Myrtle E. Shelton

June 30, 1930 - March 22, 2021

Myrtle E. Wilson Shelton of Hickory, died peacefully at Brian Center Viewmont, Monday, March 22, 2021.

Born June 30, 1930, in Mecklenburg County, she was the daughter of the late Eddie Lawrence Wilson and Donie L. Queen Wilson.

A member of Temple Baptist Church, she was a department manager for Sears for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Kindig Shelton.

Myrtle is survived by her sons, Edwin Dale Shelton of Mineral, Va., and Steven Lynn Shelton of Silver Springs, Fla.; daughter, Vikki Shelton Wilson and husband, Tim, of Hickory; and grandson, Kyle Wilson.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 26, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Lloyd King officiating. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed; masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Temple Baptist Church, 825 LR Blvd. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

Drum Funeral Home - Hickory

www.drumfh-hickory.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Paula Gosselin Shelton
March 26, 2021
Paula Gosselin Shelton
March 26, 2021
Paula Gosselin Shelton
March 26, 2021
Sending my most sincere condolences on the passing of Myrtle Shelton. My heart goes out to all of the Shelton &Wilson families, and to Myrtle's friends and extended family. She was a strong woman of faith, who had a lovely sense of humor and positive attitude. I learned so much from her as her daughter-in-law of over 30 years. She enjoyed sharing family recipes and gardening techniques as well as opening her home to her neighbors and fellow parishioners and retiree friends. She will be in my thoughts and prayers. May her reunion in Heaven with her large family and friends whom preceeded her in death be joyous and may she enjoy her peace surrounded by the Lord and His angels.
Paula Gosselin Shelton
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results