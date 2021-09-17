Myrtle WeeseMarch 14, 1922 - September 12, 2021Myrtle Johnson Weese, 99, of Denver, N.C., passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at her residence, following a period of declining health.She was born March 14, 1922, in Clinch County, Ga., to the late Hardy and Essie Arizona Touchton Johnson, the sixth of 11 siblings. Myrtle was a member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church in Maiden and a woman of deep faith and prayer. She loved her family, she loved her church family, and she loved her friends. Myrtle was an avid reader and gardener and radiated Christ in all she did.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas Weese.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Debbie Korbler (Bill) of Woodlawn, Va.; sons, Greg Weese (Dawn) of Hickory, Tommy Weese (Sissy) of Catawba, Karl Weese (Naomi) of Brooksville, Fla.; sisters, Geraldine Williams (Jerry) of Plant City, Fla., Betty Ethridge of Stockbridge, Ga.; grandchildren, Wayne Korbler (Mary), Jeff Korbler (Wendy), Greg Korbler (Sara), Joshua Weese (Alicea), Jessica McAlister (Ryan), Brandon Weese (Courtney), Garrett Weese (Brittany), Lindsay Dockery (Brandon), Brittney Brooks (David), Sarah Swearengin (Shane); great-grandchildren, Joshua Korbler (Ashley), Michael Korbler (Kristen), Noah Korbler, Shelby Korbler, Emma Crudgington (Riley), Zach Korbler, Eamon Korbler, Gabe Korbler, Zoey Jones, Connor Weese, Chloe McAlister, Cameron McAlister, Caden Meadows, Tucker Weese, Baylee Weese, Jaxon Dockery, Laci Dockery, Gavin Dockery, Ryder Dockery, Hank Weese, Presley Weese, Aaden Brooks, Christian Brooks and Kaleb Weese; and great-great-grandchildren, Liam Korbler, Dani Korbler and Lucas Korbler.The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dana Johnson and Windy Hotchkiss Ray for the love and care given to Mrs. Weese.A service to celebrate Myrtle's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Valley Baptist Church in Maiden. The Revs. Gary Cunningham and Ernie Richards will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers are Brandon Weese, Garrett Weese, Jaxon Dockery, Josh Weese, Joseph Korbler and Michael Korbler.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catawba Valley Baptist Church, 3390 Shepherd Rd., Maiden, NC 28650; and Medi Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Ste. 102, Boone, NC 28607.