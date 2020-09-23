Nancy Barker Bowman
June 12, 1936 - August 28, 2020
Mrs. Nancy Barker Bowman "Grammy," 84, passed away peacefully Aug. 28, 2020, at Novant Matthews Medical Center. There will be a private family only, viewing Friday, Sept. 25, at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr. in Weddington. A private graveside service will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. When it is safe to gather, the family will host a celebration of life for Nancy with the date to be determined.
Mrs. Bowman was born June 12, 1936, in Hickory, daughter of the late Cecil H. Barker and Beulah P. Barker. She graduated from St. Stephens High School and attended Lees-McRae College. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and dedicated Cafeteria Manager at Union County School Food Services. She enjoyed life, spending time with family, baking, gospel music, traveling, and doing crossword puzzles. Preceded in death was her beloved husband, Donald C. Bowman.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Beasley (late husband, Frankie) and their son, Brian Beasley, of Indian Trail; son, Michael Bowman and wife, Melissa, and their children, Madilyn and Matthew of Matthews; son, Eric Bowman of Matthews; siblings, the late Henry Barker and surviving wife, Lavonne, of Hickory; and brother, Reggie Barker and wife, Pat, of Lexington, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowman Family GoFundMe account at www.gf.me/u/yvrd3f in support of Nancy and her family.
Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home. Online guestbook is available at www.heritagecares.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 23, 2020.