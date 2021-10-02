Nancy "Celeste" CrumpNancy "Celeste" Crump, 55, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.Born in Hickory, Celeste was the only child of Wilma Setzer Hefner and the late Robert "Bob" Hefner.While attending Fred T. Foard High School, Celeste was a student bus driver and graduated the class of 1984. She completed her associates degree at Catawba Valley Community College and while her children were younger and attended school, she was a substitute teacher. Having a friendly and outgoing personality, Celeste never met a stranger. She had a love of reading and found peace and solitude at the beach. A smart woman who always had a plan, she was proud that one was ever able to "pull one over on her." Celeste was thankful for all her many blessings, but her greatest blessing was being "Maw Maw" to her precious six year old granddaughter, Charlotte "Charley" Hull. Her life was complete when she was born and she treasured every moment with her. Everyone who knew Celeste loved her, she will be greatly missed.Surviving in addition to her mother, Wilma, are her children, Alyssa Hull (Daniel) and Kylie Crump. Also surviving is her former husband, Danny Crump.Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach, S.C.