Nancy "Celeste" Crump
FUNERAL HOME
LEE FUNERAL HOME - LITTLE RIVER
11840 HIGHWAY 90
Little River, SC
Nancy "Celeste" Crump

Nancy "Celeste" Crump, 55, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Born in Hickory, Celeste was the only child of Wilma Setzer Hefner and the late Robert "Bob" Hefner.

While attending Fred T. Foard High School, Celeste was a student bus driver and graduated the class of 1984. She completed her associates degree at Catawba Valley Community College and while her children were younger and attended school, she was a substitute teacher. Having a friendly and outgoing personality, Celeste never met a stranger. She had a love of reading and found peace and solitude at the beach. A smart woman who always had a plan, she was proud that one was ever able to "pull one over on her." Celeste was thankful for all her many blessings, but her greatest blessing was being "Maw Maw" to her precious six year old granddaughter, Charlotte "Charley" Hull. Her life was complete when she was born and she treasured every moment with her. Everyone who knew Celeste loved her, she will be greatly missed.

Surviving in addition to her mother, Wilma, are her children, Alyssa Hull (Daniel) and Kylie Crump. Also surviving is her former husband, Danny Crump.

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

www.leefhandcrematory.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
A wonderful lady. She will be missed greatly. I will always remember her smile and kind words. Lots of memories of the Bo-Peep days. May God walk with you Wilma , and girls through these dark days that lie ahead. Love you all.
Betty Foster
Friend
October 4, 2021
We at Cracker Barrel in Hickory are so so saddened by your loss of Celeste. Especially Khayla and I the hostesses. .Our lives are richer having got to know Celeste and the family when you all come to eat. We cover the family in many prayers for comfort and strength during this difficult time.
Annette Kanupp
Friend
October 4, 2021
Sissy will be greatly missed by my family. We will forever be grateful for being a part of such a loving caring family. Rest In Peace sweet girl´
Betsy Deitz
Friend
October 3, 2021
