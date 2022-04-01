Nancy Stephens Hedrick
Nancy Stephens Hedrick, 75, of Hickory, has gone home to be with the Lord with her children and loved ones by her side.
Born March 9, 1947, to the late Donald and Mildred Stephens of Hickory, she was a graduate of Hickory High School. Although she had many different occupations, her greatest work was that of being a loving daughter, sister, mother and favorite of all, grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for her family and was always the last one to eat. In her later years, she had the privilege of living with and taking care of many of her grandchildren. She loved to share her faith in Jesus Christ with her family, friends and loved ones. You would often find her immersed in Scripture if you spent much time in her presence.
She was preceded in death by her parents and loving brother, Danny Stephens, also of Hickory; and Jim Bolton, friend and brother-in-law.
Those left to cherish her memory are her significant other and childhood friend, Raby Coleman of Hickory; two sisters, Joyce Bolton of Winston-Salem, and Emma Bowling (Scott Bowling) of Savannah, Ga.; her three children, Michael Hedrick of Phoenix, Ariz., Connie McDonald (Matthew McDonald) of Frederick, Md., and Andrew Hedrick of Milwaukee, Wis.; and seven grandchildren, Dakota Pope, (Bailey Pope) of Jackson, Tenn., Ariel Pope of Nashville, Tenn., Elijah Hedrick of Milwaukee, Wish., Hailey and Hannah Hedrick of Phoenix, Ariz., and Shanalee and Cody Hedrick of Summerville, S.C.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, April 2, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at Hickory Funeral Home, following the service. The family will be hosting a reception for friends and family at Lifepoint Church, 2123 5th St. NE in Hickory, immediately after the receiving. All are invited.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
. P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 1, 2022.