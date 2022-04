Nancy wil live in our hearts forever with her heart of gold for every student and every adult at Mt. View Elementary school, her church, and the world!! She was brilliant, beautiful, had a precious, angelic speaking voice and singing voice that sang solos in Europe. She was razor sharp brilliant and the pinnacle of beauty, kindness, generosity, and fabulous humor!! God bless you all!!Our very deepest and most heartfelt sympathy for your loss and ours. Heaven has gained an angelic choir soloist and brilliant educational leader and true living, generous sister to all!! She told her students they had her last name of Jones because she loved them all as her own children. We shall carry her and you all in our hearts forever!! Infinite love and prayers, Ann Barry and Kent Browning

Ann Browning and family January 1, 2022