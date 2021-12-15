Menu
Nancy Elizabeth Koskinen-Lundquist
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Nancy Elizabeth Koskinen-Lundquist

March 4, 1930 - November 19, 2021

On Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, Nancy Elizabeth Koskinen-Lundquist, a loving wife and mother of six children, passed away at the age of 91.

Nancy was born March 4, 1930, in Thomaston, Maine, to Leino and Elsie Jarvi-Koskinen. On Aug. 20, 1949, Nancy married Edwin Carl Lundquist in Fitchburg, Mass. Nancy and Edwin raised six children over the course of their lives together as husband and wife. Two sons, Guy Edwin Lundquist and Donald Eric Lundquist; and four daughters, Karen Elizabeth Lundquist-Jarrett, Rebecca Elise Lundquist-Winebarger, Nancy Lynn Lundquist-Coleman and Joni Elaine Lundquist.

Nancy worked with ER Carpenter Manufacturing in Hickory, for over 20 years and loved doing arts and crafts. She painted many oil paintings and created several pieces of art through knitting, quilt making, crochet art, dollmaking, and many other artistic talents which she passed on through many of her children and grandchildren. Nancy was a very kind and loving person and would start conversations with total strangers and walk away with new friends everywhere she went.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; father and mother, Leino and Elsie; brother, Jack; sister, Fay; son, Guy; and daughter, Rebecca.

Nancy is survived by four children, daughters Karen and husband, Park Jarrett III, Nancy and husband, Ralph Coleman, Joni; and son, Donald. Nancy has 11 grandchildren, Park G. and Kari E., Kelsey E., Mary T. and Thomas G., Casey W. and Ricky L., Jason M.; Bryan C., Jordan A. and Laura K.; along with 11 beautiful great-grandchildren.

The family of Nancy Elizabeth Koskinen-Lundquist will be holding a memorial service Saturday, Dec. 18, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.

Donations are asked to be sent to Dementia Society of America, in lieu of flowers.

www.basssmithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Dec
18
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.