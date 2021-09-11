Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Marie Maynor
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Nancy Marie Maynor

June 28, 1950 - September 9, 2021

Nancy Marie Maynor, 71, of Rutherford College, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Grace Hospital.

Born June 28, 1950, in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Gladys Marr Maynor.

Following her graduation from Valdese High School in 1968, Nancy worked in medical offices before eventually landing at the office of internist Dr. John Sherill, where she worked as a medical secretary for three decades. She enjoyed her job and interacting with patients and co-workers. Nancy was a faithful employee to Dr. Sherill. Even now, two years after her retirement, patients continue to ask the doctor and his staff members about Nancy, how she was and what she was up to.

Nancy was easy to find on Sunday afternoons; relaxing on her couch and pulling for her beloved Washington Redskins. One of her favorite days ever was the Sunday she watched the Redskins play their bitter rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, at home in the nation's capital. Her seats were right behind the Redskins' bench with close-up views of legendary players like quarterback, Joe Theismann and running back, John Riggins. During the game, she and her brother-in-law donned pig snouts to blend in with the nearby legendary Hogettes, even photo-bombing their photos when fans asked for pictures. It was a great day, especially since the Redskins won by 20 points.

Nancy also enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves play and shopping from QVC, especially buying and wearing Quacker Factory. An avid walker for decades, she walked four miles every day. Organized and hard-working, she liked to stay busy. A lover of pink flamingos, her home and clothing were often dotted with images of the flamboyant and leggy bird.

Nancy had a host of friends, some since childhood and high school, others that she met along the way. Nothing made them happier than to pile into the car, head to Myrtle Beach and dance the night away at Ocean Annie's. Nancy was well-loved and those she leaves behind will miss her every day. She was a member of Rutherford College First Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Emmett R. White, MD; and two nephews, Matthew and John White.

Surviving is her sister, Martha M. White of Rutherford College; nephew, Royce White and wife, Gina of Niceville, Fla.; and nieces, Beverly Byrne and husband, Pat of Niceville, and Millie Rothrock and husband, Neil of Wytheville, Va.

A graveside service for Nancy Maynor will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m., in the Mt. View Cemetery with the Rev. David Stikeleather officiating.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Mt. View Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Martha, I am so terribly sorry to read this about Nancy. I never really knew Nancy, but I know you two were very close. Bless her heart...sounds like she had tons of friends that love her and will miss her. RIP, Nancy. God Bless you and all the people that loved and will miss you.
Robbie Sherrill
Other
September 13, 2021
Dad always spoke lovingly of Nancy - She will be missed
Family of Dr Jerry Wayne Martin
September 13, 2021
I was so sadden to hear of Nancy's passing. I really enjoyed the Ladies lunch we enjoyed at Lake Junaluska this summer. Martha you are in my thoughts and prayers and my Heart.
Trish Lavender
September 11, 2021
Nancy & I shared laughs over our flamingos, and I'll miss her sharp sense of humor. Mike and I send our heartfelt sympathy to Martha in this time of deep sadness and grief. Our prayers are with you.
Sarah Casseday
September 11, 2021
My heart goes out Martha and family members. So sad to hear of Nancy´s passing. Comfort comes with knowing we will meet her one day in heaven. She is enjoying the celebration with so many family and friends.
Ellen Marr Hancock
Family
September 11, 2021
Sad to see Nancy go quickly and not enjoy many more years like her mom. Always had her in mind and it will be hard to miss her garden needs and some boxes of kindling. Hope you are handling things well Martha.
Gerald "Butch" Leger
Friend
September 11, 2021
So sorry Martha she will be missed
Joan
September 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results