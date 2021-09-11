Nancy Marie Maynor
June 28, 1950 - September 9, 2021
Nancy Marie Maynor, 71, of Rutherford College, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Grace Hospital.
Born June 28, 1950, in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Gladys Marr Maynor.
Following her graduation from Valdese High School in 1968, Nancy worked in medical offices before eventually landing at the office of internist Dr. John Sherill, where she worked as a medical secretary for three decades. She enjoyed her job and interacting with patients and co-workers. Nancy was a faithful employee to Dr. Sherill. Even now, two years after her retirement, patients continue to ask the doctor and his staff members about Nancy, how she was and what she was up to.
Nancy was easy to find on Sunday afternoons; relaxing on her couch and pulling for her beloved Washington Redskins. One of her favorite days ever was the Sunday she watched the Redskins play their bitter rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, at home in the nation's capital. Her seats were right behind the Redskins' bench with close-up views of legendary players like quarterback, Joe Theismann and running back, John Riggins. During the game, she and her brother-in-law donned pig snouts to blend in with the nearby legendary Hogettes, even photo-bombing their photos when fans asked for pictures. It was a great day, especially since the Redskins won by 20 points.
Nancy also enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves play and shopping from QVC, especially buying and wearing Quacker Factory. An avid walker for decades, she walked four miles every day. Organized and hard-working, she liked to stay busy. A lover of pink flamingos, her home and clothing were often dotted with images of the flamboyant and leggy bird.
Nancy had a host of friends, some since childhood and high school, others that she met along the way. Nothing made them happier than to pile into the car, head to Myrtle Beach and dance the night away at Ocean Annie's. Nancy was well-loved and those she leaves behind will miss her every day. She was a member of Rutherford College First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Emmett R. White, MD; and two nephews, Matthew and John White.
Surviving is her sister, Martha M. White of Rutherford College; nephew, Royce White and wife, Gina of Niceville, Fla.; and nieces, Beverly Byrne and husband, Pat of Niceville, and Millie Rothrock and husband, Neil of Wytheville, Va.
A graveside service for Nancy Maynor will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m., in the Mt. View Cemetery with the Rev. David Stikeleather officiating.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 11, 2021.