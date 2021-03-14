Menu
Nancy Jane Kanipe Smithey
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Nancy Jane Kanipe Smithey

October 29, 1942 - March 12, 2021

Nancy Jane Kanipe Smithey, 78, of Hickory, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

She was born Oct. 29, 1942, to the late R. Colon and Nannie Frye Kanipe of Catawba County. She attended Hickory Public Schools. She was a graduate of St. Stephens High School.

Nancy was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Hickory First Ward, where she fulfilled many church callings. She enjoyed attending the church's Columbia, S.C. Temple, where she performed ordinances for the departed. In her later years of declining health, she continued her church service by participating in the church's genealogical indexing program.

Nancy was a long-time employee of Charter/Spectrum Communications, retiring there after 27 years of service. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling to the western regions of the United States, Alaska, and the Carolina coast. Even when her health became an issue, she still made an annual trip to Oak Island, to fish the pier.

An avid volleyball player, Nancy could be found on many nights in local rec center gyms participating in league play, earlier in her life. She lived an active and full life as a wife and mother.

Along with her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sisters, Drucilla Ailor of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Tommy Frye Kanipe; and a brother, Gerald R. Kanipe of Hickory.

Survivors include her husband, L. Cecil Smithey, of the home; sons, Chris Smithey and wife, Angie, Craig Smithey and wife, Tina, Curt Smithey and wife, Susan, Cory Smithey and wife, Heather; grandchildren, Audrey Fuller and husband, Alex, Cole Smithey and wife, Catherine, Claire Andrew and husband, Samuel, Chelsey Harwood and husband, Brandon, Chase Smithey, Mason Smithey, Camri Smithey, and Cade Smithey; great-grandchildren, Rachel Fuller, James Fuller, Sarah Fuller, Cash Smithey, Callie Smithey, Lilly Harwood, Fiona Harwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy will lie-in-state Monday, March 15, from 2to 6 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 16, at 2 p.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Lying in State
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Mar
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Curt, Susan and other Family members - Our hearts are saddened to hear of your loss but we know you will not be separated from your loved one forever and the rejoining will be such a joyous occasion. Your memories will always keep your Mom close to you, cherish them. May God grant you His loving mercy, peace and strength during this difficult period. Our prayers are with you.
Connie & Jim Lingle
March 17, 2021
I have always loved the Smithey family whom I have known for many years. I vividly remember helping in Cory and Heather´s reception. Nancy was a wreck when I got there and her brother that was the only person helping had a broken arm so I took over and stayed helping to the end. Nancy was so thankful. I know this is going to be such a change for all you Boys and wife´s not to be able to have Mom there and I pray for all the family that they may be able to cope . Love You Guys!!
Shirley Rose
March 16, 2021
Ed & I are so very sorry for your loss. Nancy was a wonderful person & friend, we worked together at Cable for many, many years! I am sure she will be missed. With all our love, may God Bless you are your family during this time.
Ed & Elaine Harlow
Friend
March 15, 2021
Dean and I offer our sympathy to you Cecil and all the family. Please know that you are in our prayers! Nancy was a sweet treasure!
Lisa Doucette
March 14, 2021
To Cecil and all the family, I am sorry that you will be separated from Nancy even though it is temporary. I love the Smithy family.
Johnny Turner
March 14, 2021
Hey Guys, So sorry to hear of Nancy's passing, what a wonderful legacy your wife/mom leaves on this world. Although I have not seen any of your family in a few years, her picture in the paper brought back so many fond memories. What a strong, caring, family oriented, faithful lady she was. Always greeted you with a smile, a good word and a reassuring kindness. I'm sure many thoughts and prayers are coming your way, just add mine to them. May God Bless you all!! Roger Bass
Roger Bass
March 14, 2021
