Nancy Jane Kanipe SmitheyOctober 29, 1942 - March 12, 2021Nancy Jane Kanipe Smithey, 78, of Hickory, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.She was born Oct. 29, 1942, to the late R. Colon and Nannie Frye Kanipe of Catawba County. She attended Hickory Public Schools. She was a graduate of St. Stephens High School.Nancy was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Hickory First Ward, where she fulfilled many church callings. She enjoyed attending the church's Columbia, S.C. Temple, where she performed ordinances for the departed. In her later years of declining health, she continued her church service by participating in the church's genealogical indexing program.Nancy was a long-time employee of Charter/Spectrum Communications, retiring there after 27 years of service. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling to the western regions of the United States, Alaska, and the Carolina coast. Even when her health became an issue, she still made an annual trip to Oak Island, to fish the pier.An avid volleyball player, Nancy could be found on many nights in local rec center gyms participating in league play, earlier in her life. She lived an active and full life as a wife and mother.Along with her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sisters, Drucilla Ailor of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Tommy Frye Kanipe; and a brother, Gerald R. Kanipe of Hickory.Survivors include her husband, L. Cecil Smithey, of the home; sons, Chris Smithey and wife, Angie, Craig Smithey and wife, Tina, Curt Smithey and wife, Susan, Cory Smithey and wife, Heather; grandchildren, Audrey Fuller and husband, Alex, Cole Smithey and wife, Catherine, Claire Andrew and husband, Samuel, Chelsey Harwood and husband, Brandon, Chase Smithey, Mason Smithey, Camri Smithey, and Cade Smithey; great-grandchildren, Rachel Fuller, James Fuller, Sarah Fuller, Cash Smithey, Callie Smithey, Lilly Harwood, Fiona Harwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.Nancy will lie-in-state Monday, March 15, from 2to 6 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home.A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 16, at 2 p.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.Hickory Funeral Home