Nealy "Elizabeth" Harris ClineSeptember 24, 1921 - March 28, 2021Elizabeth Harris Cline, 99, of Newton, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn.Elizabeth was born Sept. 24, 1921, in Northampton County, to the late William Lawrence Harris and Nealy Mary Knight Harris. She was a member of Bethany United Church of Christ in Claremont. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Oliver Cline; son, Eddie Cline; grandson, Michael Cline; three brothers, Edgar, James, and Alex Harris; and three sisters, Ella Shamel, Rosemond Harrell, and Lillie Mae Willougby.She is survived by her son, Raymond Cline (Diana) of Newton; daughter-in-law, Vivian Cline of Newton; grandson, Andy (Ellen) Cline of Catawba; granddaughters, Jennifer Shook (Tim) of Newton, Beth Graham (Steve) of Hickory; granddaughter-in-law, Tracy Cline of Conover; great-grandchildren, Austin Cline, Ashlyn Cline, Justin Shook. Jessica Shook, Katie Krump Adam Smith, Tatianna Cline, Hailey Cline; and great-great-granddaughter, MacKenzie Krump.The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday April 1, in Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with the Revs. Kathy Nash and Nevin Feather officiating. Burial will follow in Bethany United Church of Christ Cemetery Claremont. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn, 4174 Shook Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton