Ned Hugh Bowman
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
193 N Carolina Hwy 16 N
Taylorsville, NC
Ned Hugh Bowman

March 3, 1945 - February 23, 2021

Ned Hugh Bowman, 75, of Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.

Ned was born March 3, 1945, to the late Hugh and Lucille Austin Bowman.

During his working career, he worked as an upholsterer for many years, and after retirement he worked with his son at Bowman Tire and Auto. He enjoyed raising his garden and beef cattle. Ned liked watching NASCAR, enjoyed making rounds in the Bethlehem community to visit his friends and neighbors, and most of all enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandson.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ned are his wife of 56 years, Jane Hefner Bowman; a son, Scott Bowman (Melissa); three sisters, Sue Ellis (Charles), Kay Houston (Ned), and Carolyn Orren; one brother, David Bowman (Sarah); three grandchildren, Katie Bowman, Jake Bowman (Kendra), and Mollie Bowman; one great-grandson, Brooks Bowman, whom he adored. Also surviving him are a number of special brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Ned laid in state at Alexander Funeral Service Thursday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, Feb., 26, at 11 a.m., at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dean Chambers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church for the Capital Campaign, 7500 NC-127, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service

www.alexfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Alexander Funeral Service
193 NC-16, Taylorsville, NC
Feb
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery
7500 NC-127, Taylorsville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We so sorry for your loss,I didn't see it til this morning,I am sorry,he was a nice man always said hi or waved ,our prayers are with you all ,Iam on corner if you need anything.Bless all of you,The Barlow Family
Phyllis G Barlow
March 6, 2021
Prayers for the Bowman family from the Coonse-Hart and Lyda family!
Kimberly Lyda
March 3, 2021
