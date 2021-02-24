Ned Hugh BowmanMarch 3, 1945 - February 23, 2021Ned Hugh Bowman, 75, of Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.Ned was born March 3, 1945, to the late Hugh and Lucille Austin Bowman.During his working career, he worked as an upholsterer for many years, and after retirement he worked with his son at Bowman Tire and Auto. He enjoyed raising his garden and beef cattle. Ned liked watching NASCAR, enjoyed making rounds in the Bethlehem community to visit his friends and neighbors, and most of all enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandson.Those left to cherish the memories of Ned are his wife of 56 years, Jane Hefner Bowman; a son, Scott Bowman (Melissa); three sisters, Sue Ellis (Charles), Kay Houston (Ned), and Carolyn Orren; one brother, David Bowman (Sarah); three grandchildren, Katie Bowman, Jake Bowman (Kendra), and Mollie Bowman; one great-grandson, Brooks Bowman, whom he adored. Also surviving him are a number of special brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.Ned laid in state at Alexander Funeral Service Thursday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, Feb., 26, at 11 a.m., at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dean Chambers officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church for the Capital Campaign, 7500 NC-127, Taylorsville, NC 28681.Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service