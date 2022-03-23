Nell AbernathyAugust 28, 1949 - March 21, 2022Nell Abernathy, 72, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 21, 2022.Born Aug. 28, 1949, in Burke County, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Minnie Crotts Bivens. Nell was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Longview. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Nell enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Denise Whitener.Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, Neill Abernathy; children, Neill Abernathy Jr. and wife, Kelly, Diana Cline and husband, Andy, and Tenessa Jourdan and husband, Bryan; grandchildren, Jennifer Little, Michaela Stamey, Laura Abernathy, Jonathan Abernathy, Seth Cline, Anna-Marie Cline, Luke Cline, Hayden Jourdan and Silas Jourdan; great-grandchildren, Bryson Little and Natalie Little; siblings, Mary Winters and husband, Charles, Diane Propst and husband, Mickey, and Dennis Bivens and wife, Linda; brother-in-law, Tim Whitener; and other family members.A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 26, at 2 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church in Longview, with Pastor Bert Dixon officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, March 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home. Burial will be held Monday, March 28, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 1505, Hickory, NC 28603.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations