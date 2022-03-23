Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nell Abernathy
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Nell Abernathy

August 28, 1949 - March 21, 2022

Nell Abernathy, 72, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 21, 2022.

Born Aug. 28, 1949, in Burke County, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Minnie Crotts Bivens. Nell was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Longview. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Nell enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Denise Whitener.

Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, Neill Abernathy; children, Neill Abernathy Jr. and wife, Kelly, Diana Cline and husband, Andy, and Tenessa Jourdan and husband, Bryan; grandchildren, Jennifer Little, Michaela Stamey, Laura Abernathy, Jonathan Abernathy, Seth Cline, Anna-Marie Cline, Luke Cline, Hayden Jourdan and Silas Jourdan; great-grandchildren, Bryson Little and Natalie Little; siblings, Mary Winters and husband, Charles, Diane Propst and husband, Mickey, and Dennis Bivens and wife, Linda; brother-in-law, Tim Whitener; and other family members.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 26, at 2 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church in Longview, with Pastor Bert Dixon officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, March 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home. Burial will be held Monday, March 28, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 1505, Hickory, NC 28603.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
Longview, NC
Mar
28
Burial
11:00a.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Catawba Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Catawba Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.