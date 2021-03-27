Nell Propst ThomasMarch 14, 1925 - March 25, 2021Nell Propst Thomas passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, March 25, 2021, with her daughter by her side.Born March 14, 1925, in Hickory, she was the daughter of the late Macie Moser Propst and Earl Propst and a descendant of the earliest Catawba County settlers. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Attorney Kenneth D. Thomas; sister, Martha P. Miller; and brothers, Jack Propst and Ken Propst.Nell was a graduate of Lenoir Rhyne College and Watts School of Nursing. As a community volunteer, she helped establish local chapters of many organizations that are active today. She was recognized by the NC Heart Association and the American Cancer Society with Founders Awards. Nell used her nursing degree to help many friends and family members in times of illness and impending death. She became interested in the hospice movement. As a founding board member, she helped establish the Catawba Valley Hospice now known as Carolina Caring.Along with Ken, she was a charter member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. For many years, the women of St Luke's raised building funds by holding church bazaars, and Nell was an active participant. She chaired and served on a number of boards that benefitted our area. In 1973, Nell was awarded the ORDER of the LONG LEAF PINE for her years of work with civic organizations. A community activist, she served in many local, state and national positions for the Republican Party and was inducted into the Catawba County Republican Hall of Fame.Nell is survived by her daughter, Tamara Thomas Coley and son-in-law, Lloyd Franklin Coley; three grandsons, Lloyd Franklin Coley III and wife, Dawn Winslow Coley, Kenneth Cameron Coley and wife, Austin Nash Coley, and Thomas Rowe Coley; and five great-grandchildren, Palmer Nash Coley, Annie Nell Coley, Caroline Evelyn Coley, Emma Jane Coley, and Thomas Jones Coley; sister, Doris Propst Fastenau; 11 nieces; six nephews; and members of the Coley/Sigmon/St Clair clan.Nell embraced people from varying backgrounds and welcomed them into her life. Her kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit grew out of an inherent interest in others. She made everyone feel special!Nell was nicknamed "Poppy" by her grandsons. She had a great sense of humor and a mischievous streak. Her greatest joy was teasing and being teased by those grandsons. She will always be remembered for the pranks and zingers that she showered on her family and close friends. No one was spared!The family would like to thank Marguerite of Carolina Caring, and especially caregivers extraordinaire, Wanda Bevins, Melonie Moore, and Hilda Martinez.A graveside service will be held at 10:15 a.m., Thursday, April 1, at Oakwood Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m., at St. Luke's United Methodist Church with the Rev. Chuck Baker officiating.Memorials may be given to St Luke's United Methodist Church, 52 16th Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28601; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.