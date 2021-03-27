Menu
Nell Propst Thomas
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Nell Propst Thomas

March 14, 1925 - March 25, 2021

Nell Propst Thomas passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, March 25, 2021, with her daughter by her side.

Born March 14, 1925, in Hickory, she was the daughter of the late Macie Moser Propst and Earl Propst and a descendant of the earliest Catawba County settlers. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Attorney Kenneth D. Thomas; sister, Martha P. Miller; and brothers, Jack Propst and Ken Propst.

Nell was a graduate of Lenoir Rhyne College and Watts School of Nursing. As a community volunteer, she helped establish local chapters of many organizations that are active today. She was recognized by the NC Heart Association and the American Cancer Society with Founders Awards. Nell used her nursing degree to help many friends and family members in times of illness and impending death. She became interested in the hospice movement. As a founding board member, she helped establish the Catawba Valley Hospice now known as Carolina Caring.

Along with Ken, she was a charter member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. For many years, the women of St Luke's raised building funds by holding church bazaars, and Nell was an active participant. She chaired and served on a number of boards that benefitted our area. In 1973, Nell was awarded the ORDER of the LONG LEAF PINE for her years of work with civic organizations. A community activist, she served in many local, state and national positions for the Republican Party and was inducted into the Catawba County Republican Hall of Fame.

Nell is survived by her daughter, Tamara Thomas Coley and son-in-law, Lloyd Franklin Coley; three grandsons, Lloyd Franklin Coley III and wife, Dawn Winslow Coley, Kenneth Cameron Coley and wife, Austin Nash Coley, and Thomas Rowe Coley; and five great-grandchildren, Palmer Nash Coley, Annie Nell Coley, Caroline Evelyn Coley, Emma Jane Coley, and Thomas Jones Coley; sister, Doris Propst Fastenau; 11 nieces; six nephews; and members of the Coley/Sigmon/St Clair clan.

Nell embraced people from varying backgrounds and welcomed them into her life. Her kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit grew out of an inherent interest in others. She made everyone feel special!

Nell was nicknamed "Poppy" by her grandsons. She had a great sense of humor and a mischievous streak. Her greatest joy was teasing and being teased by those grandsons. She will always be remembered for the pranks and zingers that she showered on her family and close friends. No one was spared!

The family would like to thank Marguerite of Carolina Caring, and especially caregivers extraordinaire, Wanda Bevins, Melonie Moore, and Hilda Martinez.

A graveside service will be held at 10:15 a.m., Thursday, April 1, at Oakwood Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m., at St. Luke's United Methodist Church with the Rev. Chuck Baker officiating.

Memorials may be given to St Luke's United Methodist Church, 52 16th Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28601; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.
www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
NC
Apr
1
Graveside service
10:15a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
NC
So sorry to hear of your dear Mother´s passing. Our condolences to the family.
Bill and Diane Shillito
April 1, 2021
Nell Thomas was my second mother, and I loved her dearly. She was a woman ahead of her time who had a keen intellect, a delightfully devilish sense of humor, and a heart big enough to embrace everyone whose life she touched. Nell had a huge impact on my life, and I am profoundly grateful for that. I will miss her. Tam, Lloyd, and all of Nell´s family have lost a treasure, and my heart goes out to them.
Carol Boyles Anderson
April 1, 2021
Tamara, I am so sorry about your Mom. She was such a delightful lady. I have such fond memories with her. My thoughts will be with you in the coming days.
Trisha Osborne
March 29, 2021
Patrick and Giulia McHenry
March 29, 2021
Aunt Nell was such a genuine, caring and inclusive person. She graciously gave us a pre-wedding dinner almost 40 years ago and celebrated with us for our 30th anniversary. Her stories were honed to perfection and the twinkle in her eyes was priceless to behold. Nell will always hold a special place in my heart, with lots of lovely memories of being included in their family. She loved with all her heart and touched many lives. Love to Tam and Lloyd and the family. Sunny, Mark and Dakota Hall
Sunny Hall
March 29, 2021
My deepest sympathy on the loss of your mother. My mom has been gone 16 years and I still miss her. You´re so lucky to have had her for so long.
Carol de Perczel
March 27, 2021
I am so sorry to see this - Nell and Ken were part of the reason I chose Hickory after law school - I already knew folks here and knew there were good people here.
Ed Farthing
March 27, 2021
