Nichole "Nikki" Kahill CrowellApril 27, 1972 - December 5, 2020Nichole "Nikki" Kahill Crowell, 48, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.Born April 27, 1972, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of Wayne and Karen Kahill. She served as Assistant Principal with Chesterbrook Academy for over 25 years. She was a member of Mountainview Baptist Church where she served in the children's ministry. Nikki was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister.In addition to her parents, those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 24 years, Chuck Crowell; daughter, Abbey Crowell; son, Trey Crowell; sister, Anita Withers and husband, John; mother-in-law, Irma Crowell; two sisters-in-laws, Lynn Kevitt and husband, Dennis, Lynette Stoker and husband, Eric; numerous nieces and nephews; and two great-nieces.A memorial service will be held Monday, Dec. 7, at Mountainview Baptist Church at 6 p.m., with Pastors John Compton and Stanley Mearse officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., at the church, prior to the serviceIn lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountainview Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 4266 River Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.