I am very sorry to hear about Nicky. We sure had some good times in high school at Fred T. Foard back in the early 70s. Last time I saw him we talked about our good and bad times in the military. He is going to be dearly missed by many.
Eddie Dean Mull
September 20, 2021
Prayers to the Nick Smyre family. I've known Nick for about 20 years. Was a good friend and co worker. God bless his family ! He will be truly missed !
Rodney Hewitt
September 19, 2021
I am praying for the Family. Nick was a great Man! He was a great Friend to me for over 20 years! Nick and I had a great time at the Pink Floyd Tribute Band concert in Newton NC this Past August. I am deeply saddened by his untimely passing! I will miss spending time with him. He was always fun to hang out with. RIP Brother!