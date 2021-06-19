Menu
Nile Levin
FUNERAL HOME
EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE
1070 TAYLORSVILLE RD
Lenoir, NC
Nile Levin

Nile Levin, of Lenoir, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Nile was born Jan. 25, in Rutherfordton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Levin; and son-in-law, the Rev. Mike Hatton.

Nile is survived by her daughter, Jackie Hatton of Lincolnton; grandson, Chris Hatton (Yulia) of Attleboro, Mass.; granddaughters, Kimberly Hatton Beddingfield (Cameron) of Lincolnton, and Karlyn Hatton McCoy (Sammy) of Morganton; great-grandchildren, Ellaina Hatton, Leilana Hatton, Lizzie Beddingfield, Easton McCoy, and Presley McCoy; sister, Jerrie Davis of Lenoir; and nieces, Sherry White of Lenoir, and Bonte Kee of Concord.

Nile had an entrepreneurial spirit owning four beauty salons throughout the years, as well as a successful advertising business along with her husband. Nile loved the Lord and her family. She was known for her servant's heart, and always putting others before herself.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.

Evans Funeral Service & Crematory

www.evansfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 19, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE
