Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nora Jean Merritt
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
924 29th Avenue NE
Hickory, NC
Nora Jean Merritt

January 2, 1941 - June 9, 2021

Nora Jean Bolen Merritt, 80, of Hickory, passed away at her home Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Born Jan. 2, 1941, in Raleigh County, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Clarence Elmer Bolen and Hazel Lenora Alexander Bolen. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Billy Wade Merritt Sr.; daughter, Carol Jean Merritt; great-granddaughter, Angel Hope Jessmer; sisters, Delores Keaton, Betty Lavoy, Ruby Reynolds, Geraldine Smith, Joan Armstrong, Gail Smith and Judy Creech; and a brother, Harold Bolen.

Survivors include her sons, Billy Merritt Jr. (Tina), Danny Merritt (Patti) and Timmy Merritt (Crystal); daughters, Wanda Yancey and Tammy Griffin (Larry); grandchildren, Brandon Jessmer (Wendy), Adam Merritt (Ashlee), Laura Merritt, Joshua Jessmer (Tina), Carol Merritt, Jacob Griffin, Jaden Lain, Landon Griffin, Hayden Merritt, Brycen Merritt and Braxton Merritt; great-grandchildren, Elijah Jessmer and Jackson Jessmer and Brooklynn Jessmer; brothers, Jimmy Bolen (Linda), Richard Bolen (Frances) and Ray Bolen (Donna); cousins and other extended family.

A chapel service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 14, in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home in Hickory, with Pastor Jordan Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Drum Funeral Home - Hickory

www.drumfh-hickory.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
924 29th Avenue NE, Hickory, NC
Jun
14
Service
1:00p.m.
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
924 29th Avenue NE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.