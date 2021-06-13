Nora Jean MerrittJanuary 2, 1941 - June 9, 2021Nora Jean Bolen Merritt, 80, of Hickory, passed away at her home Wednesday, June 9, 2021.Born Jan. 2, 1941, in Raleigh County, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Clarence Elmer Bolen and Hazel Lenora Alexander Bolen. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Billy Wade Merritt Sr.; daughter, Carol Jean Merritt; great-granddaughter, Angel Hope Jessmer; sisters, Delores Keaton, Betty Lavoy, Ruby Reynolds, Geraldine Smith, Joan Armstrong, Gail Smith and Judy Creech; and a brother, Harold Bolen.Survivors include her sons, Billy Merritt Jr. (Tina), Danny Merritt (Patti) and Timmy Merritt (Crystal); daughters, Wanda Yancey and Tammy Griffin (Larry); grandchildren, Brandon Jessmer (Wendy), Adam Merritt (Ashlee), Laura Merritt, Joshua Jessmer (Tina), Carol Merritt, Jacob Griffin, Jaden Lain, Landon Griffin, Hayden Merritt, Brycen Merritt and Braxton Merritt; great-grandchildren, Elijah Jessmer and Jackson Jessmer and Brooklynn Jessmer; brothers, Jimmy Bolen (Linda), Richard Bolen (Frances) and Ray Bolen (Donna); cousins and other extended family.A chapel service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 14, in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home in Hickory, with Pastor Jordan Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service.Drum Funeral Home - Hickory