Nora Lane WatsonNovember 2, 1943 - December 20, 2021Nora Lane Watson died peacefully Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at her home with her husband, Haskell Edward Watson, at her side.Nora was born in Hickory, Nov. 2, 1943, to the late Ed and Lucy Lane. She attended Hickory High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College. Her first job was at the Hickory Piano Center, where her lifelong love of music and dance was formed. She loved to speak of those who would stop by so she could teach them "the twist." Nora had two daughters, Kelly and Tracey, with her first husband, Tommy Crump.Motherhood was the most important and treasured role in her life. Summers with her daughters in the mid-70s were playing in the backyard pool with much loved neighbors and watching Nora single handedly reduce childhood drowning rates in Hickory by teaching countless children how to swim. She loved teaching and was in and around schools in some capacity for most of her adult life. Whether it was teaching computer science to elementary and middle-schoolers or volunteering for her daughters' elementary cheerleading team, where she sewed all the uniforms by hand, she was replenished by being with children.Nora married Haskell Edward Watson in 2008. They were devoted to each other and their blended family of five children and seven grandchildren. Nora and Edward adored spending time with family, especially the grandchildren. When all were younger, Nora and Edward were eager babysitters and, hopefully, all the grandchildren will remember playing games, mini-golf, dancing in the kitchen and being spoiled with sweets when they were with "Gogo" and "Paw."Nora's heart was irrevocably broken from losing her daughter, Kelly, to cancer in 2010 and she was devoted to keeping her memory alive with her grandchildren. At the end of her life, she found great peace knowing that she was going to be with Kelly and her beloved brother, Clarence. Shannon, her stepdaughter; and Claire, her sister, along with Carolina Caring and Grace Care offered loving support to Nora during her final months.A memorial service to celebrate Nora's life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m., at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. The Rev. Dr. Ed Yount and the Rev. Dr. Aubry Folk will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service. A private graveside service will be held at Conover City Cemetery. The Rev. Todd Good will officiate.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highways and Hedges, a local mission for the homeless and needy where Nora and Edward volunteered, 910 3rd St. Pl. NE, Conover, NC 28613.