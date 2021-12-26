Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nora Lane Watson
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Hickory High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC
Nora Lane Watson

November 2, 1943 - December 20, 2021

Nora Lane Watson died peacefully Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at her home with her husband, Haskell Edward Watson, at her side.

Nora was born in Hickory, Nov. 2, 1943, to the late Ed and Lucy Lane. She attended Hickory High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College. Her first job was at the Hickory Piano Center, where her lifelong love of music and dance was formed. She loved to speak of those who would stop by so she could teach them "the twist." Nora had two daughters, Kelly and Tracey, with her first husband, Tommy Crump.

Motherhood was the most important and treasured role in her life. Summers with her daughters in the mid-70s were playing in the backyard pool with much loved neighbors and watching Nora single handedly reduce childhood drowning rates in Hickory by teaching countless children how to swim. She loved teaching and was in and around schools in some capacity for most of her adult life. Whether it was teaching computer science to elementary and middle-schoolers or volunteering for her daughters' elementary cheerleading team, where she sewed all the uniforms by hand, she was replenished by being with children.

Nora married Haskell Edward Watson in 2008. They were devoted to each other and their blended family of five children and seven grandchildren. Nora and Edward adored spending time with family, especially the grandchildren. When all were younger, Nora and Edward were eager babysitters and, hopefully, all the grandchildren will remember playing games, mini-golf, dancing in the kitchen and being spoiled with sweets when they were with "Gogo" and "Paw."

Nora's heart was irrevocably broken from losing her daughter, Kelly, to cancer in 2010 and she was devoted to keeping her memory alive with her grandchildren. At the end of her life, she found great peace knowing that she was going to be with Kelly and her beloved brother, Clarence. Shannon, her stepdaughter; and Claire, her sister, along with Carolina Caring and Grace Care offered loving support to Nora during her final months.

A memorial service to celebrate Nora's life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m., at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. The Rev. Dr. Ed Yount and the Rev. Dr. Aubry Folk will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service. A private graveside service will be held at Conover City Cemetery. The Rev. Todd Good will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highways and Hedges, a local mission for the homeless and needy where Nora and Edward volunteered, 910 3rd St. Pl. NE, Conover, NC 28613.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Woodlawn Baptist Church
Conover, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Edward & Family, I was so sorry to hear about Nora. I worked with her at Vantage PatientCare Systems. It was my first job out of college and Nora went out of her way to make sure I was successful while we were there. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Sondra Stewart Simmons
December 31, 2021
Edward, I was sorry to hear of your wife's death. Know that my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Pat E Johnson (Ennis)
December 30, 2021
We came to know and love Ed and Nora through our Sunday school class at Woodlawn. Nora was a very sweet and giving person, and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. We will always remember her sweet smile.
Alvin & Debbie Benge
Friend
December 28, 2021
Mr. Watson and Family, I offer my sincere sympathy in the passing of your beloved family member, Mrs. Nora Crump Watson. I remember Mrs. Watson from days when attending Penelope Baptist Church, and of whom Mr. Watson would mention with admiration in most any conversation if seeing him on the street while he would be on an errand. Sincere sorrow for all of the family in the passing of Mrs. Nora Crump Watson.
Martha W. Wycoff
Other
December 28, 2021
Ed we are both so sorry for your loss of your Nora. She was a sweet witty friend who will be missed but we know she´s in a better world now. We will continue to keep you and your family in our hearts and prayers.
Gene & Terri Wilson
December 27, 2021
Ed we are so sorry at the loss of your Nora. She was a sweet, witty friend who will be missed by all who knew her. Know that you and your family have been in our prayers and will continue to be.
Gene & Terri Wilson
December 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers for your family during this time of loss.
Phil and Gail Canipe
Family
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results