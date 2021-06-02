Norma Long DealJanuary 27, 1954 - May 29, 2021Norma Long Deal, 67, of Conover, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, after a battle with cancer.She was born in Baltimore, Md., Jan. 27, 1954, to the late Lester Long and Gladys Paige.She was a member of New Vision Baptist Fellowship where she shared her love for the Lord with everyone she met. Norma enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, who she adored. She loved working in the yard and would help anyone she met. She never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew her.She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Richard Lynn Deal Sr.; children, Natalie Deal and significant other, Julius Powell, of Hickory, Nicole Peterson and husband, Shannon, of Conover, Richard Deal Jr. and wife, Tonya, of Hickory, Shannon White and husband, Tim of Hickory; grandchildren, Jay Powell of Hickory, Bryce Peterson of Conover, Trey and Jessie Deal of Hickory, and Lindsey White of Hickory; her brother, Edward Long of Granite Falls; sisters, Lin Deal of Conover, Gail Hackney of Granite Falls, Kathie Goodrum of Granite Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her.A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held Friday June 4, at 1 p.m., at Jenkins Funeral Home in Newton. Pastor Clyde Bumgarner, will officiate the service. The family will receive visitors immediately following the ceremony.