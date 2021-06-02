Menu
Norma Long Deal
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Norma Long Deal

January 27, 1954 - May 29, 2021

Norma Long Deal, 67, of Conover, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, after a battle with cancer.

She was born in Baltimore, Md., Jan. 27, 1954, to the late Lester Long and Gladys Paige.

She was a member of New Vision Baptist Fellowship where she shared her love for the Lord with everyone she met. Norma enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, who she adored. She loved working in the yard and would help anyone she met. She never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Richard Lynn Deal Sr.; children, Natalie Deal and significant other, Julius Powell, of Hickory, Nicole Peterson and husband, Shannon, of Conover, Richard Deal Jr. and wife, Tonya, of Hickory, Shannon White and husband, Tim of Hickory; grandchildren, Jay Powell of Hickory, Bryce Peterson of Conover, Trey and Jessie Deal of Hickory, and Lindsey White of Hickory; her brother, Edward Long of Granite Falls; sisters, Lin Deal of Conover, Gail Hackney of Granite Falls, Kathie Goodrum of Granite Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her.

A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held Friday June 4, at 1 p.m., at Jenkins Funeral Home in Newton. Pastor Clyde Bumgarner, will officiate the service. The family will receive visitors immediately following the ceremony.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Service
1:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I thought the world of Norma. She was a precious lady. She will be missed by many. Praying for the family during this time of loss.
Gerri Morrison
Friend
June 3, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss...I remember her when I was younger and she was a beautiful lady... I hate I didn't get a chance to see her before she passed... Again I am so sorry for your loss...
Diane Putnam Ross
June 2, 2021
Norma's light will continue to shine on all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her. She will be missed but is no longer in pain. Hold tight to the special memories and lean on each other during this very difficult time.
Lorrie Catoe
Friend
June 2, 2021
Dick, We are so sorry for your loss. If we can help in any way please let us know. You are in our prayers.
Dennis Combs and Kelli Brown
Other
June 2, 2021
