Norma Jean Whitener Weaver
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Norma Jean Whitener Weaver

October 23, 1935 - November 6, 2020

Norma Jean Whitener Weaver of Hickory died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Brian Center East in Hickory.

Born Oct. 23, 1935, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of Bert and Margie Bryte Farris Whitener of Hickory.

Mrs. Weaver was a member of Oakland Heights Baptist Church in Hickory, and retired from a career in dietary management, which she truly loved.

Survivors include a son, Michael Todd Weaver of Hickory; a daughter, Carla Weaver Herman of Hickory; a grandson, Matthew Ryan Herman of Hickory; two brothers, Bill Whitener and wife, Mae, and Alfred Whitener of Hickory; sister-in-law, Betty Sue Whitener of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8, at Lovelady Baptist Church Cemetery.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Lovelady Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
