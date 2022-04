WHAT A BLESSING TO BE A FRIEND OF NORMA, I MET NORMA 45 YEARS AGO AS A CANCER PATIENT AT DUKE. I WILL NEVER FORGET HER. SHE LOVED THE LORD AND LIVED FOR THE LO. IF YOU SPENT ANY TIME WITH NORMA THE NAME OF JESUS WOULD ALWAYS COME UP. SHE WAS A KIND,GENEROUS, COMPASSIONATE FAITHFUL CHRISTIAN. ALL HER LIFE SHE SERVED OTHER PEOPLE, ALWAYS PUTTING THE NEEDS OF OTHERS BEFORE HER OWN. SHE HAD A DEEP CONCERN FOR AMERICA AND OUR PATH AWAY FROM GOD. SHE DID NOT TRY TO ACCUMULATE TREASURES ON THIS EARTH FOR HERSELF, BUT INSTEAD SHE HELPED OTHERS. SHE HAS BLESSED SO MANY PEOPLE. I AM SURE HEAVEN REJOICED UPON HER ARRIVAL. NORMA, YOU WILL BE MISSED HERE.

Dean Blanton Friend February 5, 2021