Norman AlexanderAugust 19, 1946 - September 28, 2020Norman Francis Alexander, 74, of Catawba, went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his home.He was born Aug. 19, 1946, in Catawba County to the late Robert D. Alexander and Margaret McRee Alexander. Norman was passionate about his faith in God and faithfully served at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Conover, where he was an active member. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and was self-employed in the construction industry, a hard worker, and loved to hunt in Wyoming with his good friend, Butch. Norman was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Roberta Harbin.Those left to cherish his memory are his biggest blessings, his wife of 53 years, Diane Wilkinson Alexander of the home; daughters, Melissa Shurson of Catawba, Shannon Shinn of Cheyenne, Wyo.; sisters, Julia Alexander Seitz and husband, Bill, of Newton and Mary Alexander Riley and husband, Bud, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; grandchildren, Cody Behmer (Jenna), Robin Behmer, Nicole Lester (Brad), and Blaine Shinn; great-grandchildren, Payton Behmer, Charlotte Behmer, Rylee Behmer, and Baby Girl Lester.A service with military honors to celebrate Norman's life will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16, in Newton. The Rev. Rudy DeRosa will officiate. Burial at Immanuel Lutheran Church cemetery in Conover will follow. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., the funeral home, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Cody Behmer, Blaine Shinn, Ernie Seitz, Alex Fulbright, Dan Harbin, and Mike Houston. Robin Behmer will serve as an honorary pallbearer.Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2440 Emmanuel Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613; or Drum-Wilkinson Educational Foundation, 2419 Bud Arndt Rd., Maiden, NC 28650.The Alexander family would like to express their appreciation for all of the prayers, calls and visits from Norman's friends and church family. A special thank you goes out to Carolina Caring and EMS services for their kindness.