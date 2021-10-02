Norman Eugene LowmanAugust 10, 1941 - September 30, 2021Mr. Norman Eugene Lowman, 80, of Valdese, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.Mr. Lowman was born Aug. 10, 1941, in Cleveland County, a son of the late Ivey Eugene and Lillie Mae Lail Lowman. Norman was a member of Abee's Chapel Baptist Church and retired from UPS as a delivery driver.Surviving are his two sons, Mark Lowman and wife, Eva of Valdese and Kevin Lowman and wife, Jackie of Valdese. Also surviving are the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Caleb Lowman and wife, Emily, Caitlin Lowman, Jacob Lowman, Shelby Molyneaux and husband, Greg, Alisha Sidden and husband, Greg; and great-grandchildren, Linley, Bryson, Alana, Camryn and Corbin.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3. A graveside service will follow in the Abee's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tony Land officiating.Memorials may be made to Abee's Chapel Baptist Church Youth Fund, 4259 Mineral Springs Mtn., Connelly Springs, NC 28612.