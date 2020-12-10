Norris Nelson TurnerNovember 18, 1966 - December 4, 2020Norris Nelson Turner, 54, of Conover, received his heavenly wings Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center Hospital, in Hickory.Burial services will be held at Central Cemetery in Newton, Friday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Alexander McCorkle of St. Paul United Methodist Church officiating. The Family would like to thank the Conover Fire Department for their efforts and dedication.Norris Nelson Turner was born in Catawba County, to Thomas Nelson and Martha Elnora McCorkle Turner Nov. 18, 1966. He worked for Huffman Grading and was a Volunteer Fireman for Conover Fire Department. Norris was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Newton and a member of the United Methodist Mens Group.Norris was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Nelson and Martha Elnora McCorkle Turner; maternal grandparents, George Jake and Martha Graham McCorkle; and three uncles.Norris leaves to cherish his memory brother, Clayton W. Turner and wife, Reginia, of St. Mary's, Ga.; three nieces, Caitlin Nicole, Carley Maria and Cayla Moriah Turner; great-niece, Everley Ann Turner, all of St. Mary's, Ga.; uncle, Lawrence H. McCorkle and wife, Carrie; aunt, Dorothy J. McCorkle Lackey and husband, Bill; and a host of cousins and friends.In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Norris Nelson Turner to Conover Fire Department, 1225 Conover Blvd. E, Conover, NC 28613, in his honor.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The Family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of the Conover Fire Department and Drum Funeral Home for all their care and compassion.Drum Funeral Home of Conover