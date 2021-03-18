Odessa Laatrice WhitmireJuly 7, 1927 - March 15, 2021Odessa Laatrice Whitmire, 93, of Newton, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Trinity Ridge.Born July 7, 1927, she was the daughter of Charles Everett Setzer and Hattie Ruth Benfield Setzer. She was an avid cook, and loved to make sourdough bread and cakes, to give away to friends. She loved her family and truly enjoyed the family gatherings. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Reformed UCC where she taught Sunday school, taught the nursery and was a member of the Women's Circle.She is survived by two sons, Bill Whitmire and wife, Jeanne, of Newton and Doug Whitmire and wife, Gwen, of Largo, Fla.; 13 grandchildren, Denise Benfield, Chuck Whitmire, Michelle Larson, Stacy Whitmire, Ashley Whitmire, Amy Moore, Andrea Evans, Kris Laws, Alex Laws, Crystal Bugel, Todd Whitmire, Star Whitmire and Tim Whitmire; 24 great-grandchildren and one soon to be born great-grandson; and a great-great-grandson.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by son, Dale Whitmire; daughter, Cynthia "Candy" Laws; and her husband, Charles Robert Whitmire.The funeral will be at 2 p.m., Friday March 19, at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ with the Rev. Peggy Stout officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Trinity Reformed UCC, 217 2nd Ave. NE, Conover, NC 28613.