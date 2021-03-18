Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Odessa Laatrice Whitmire
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Odessa Laatrice Whitmire

July 7, 1927 - March 15, 2021

Odessa Laatrice Whitmire, 93, of Newton, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Trinity Ridge.

Born July 7, 1927, she was the daughter of Charles Everett Setzer and Hattie Ruth Benfield Setzer. She was an avid cook, and loved to make sourdough bread and cakes, to give away to friends. She loved her family and truly enjoyed the family gatherings. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Reformed UCC where she taught Sunday school, taught the nursery and was a member of the Women's Circle.

She is survived by two sons, Bill Whitmire and wife, Jeanne, of Newton and Doug Whitmire and wife, Gwen, of Largo, Fla.; 13 grandchildren, Denise Benfield, Chuck Whitmire, Michelle Larson, Stacy Whitmire, Ashley Whitmire, Amy Moore, Andrea Evans, Kris Laws, Alex Laws, Crystal Bugel, Todd Whitmire, Star Whitmire and Tim Whitmire; 24 great-grandchildren and one soon to be born great-grandson; and a great-great-grandson.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by son, Dale Whitmire; daughter, Cynthia "Candy" Laws; and her husband, Charles Robert Whitmire.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m., Friday March 19, at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ with the Rev. Peggy Stout officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Reformed UCC, 217 2nd Ave. NE, Conover, NC 28613.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ
217 2nd Ave NE, Conover, NC
Mar
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ
217 2nd Ave NE, Conover, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Sorry for your loss.
NICKY E SETZER
March 19, 2021
QMX Mobile Health
March 18, 2021
Your Edward Jones team is wishing you peace in your time of sorrow. We know how much Odessa meant to your family, and in loving memory, our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Andi Friese, Edward Jones
March 18, 2021
Prayers and Love to all the family She was a precious Lady
Ronnie and Kathy Goans
March 18, 2021
We share in your sadness. Heaven has gained an angel. Prayers for the family.
Johnny and Merrill Kistler
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results