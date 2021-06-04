Menu
Onita Turner Wagner
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
924 29th Avenue NE
Hickory, NC
Onita Turner Wagner

April 13, 1928 - June 1, 2021

Onita Wayne Turner Wagner, 93, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her home.

Born April 13, 1928, in Dermott, Ark., she was the daughter of the late Roscoe Turner and Alma Turner.

She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, and a housewife. In her younger years, she worked at the Japanese internment camp in Dermott, Ark.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Eric Olaf Wagner.

Onita is survived by her son, Richard Eric Wagner of Hickory; daughters, Elaine Christian Horton, Shirley Ann Roberson (Gene), and Linda Jane Plinton; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, June 7, at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Mike Stone officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 4:45 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, 9379 NC Hwy. 127 N, Hickory, NC 28601.

Drum Funeral Home of Hickory

www.drumfh-hickory.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 4:45p.m.
Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church
9379 NC Hwy. 127 N, Hickory, NC
Jun
7
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church
9379 NC Hwy. 127 N, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Rest easy. 93 years is a long life lived.
Grandson Ed
Family
June 5, 2021
So sad to know I won´t be able to sit with you in church anymore but I´m so comforted knowing you have joined the Church Triumphant. You were such a joy to know and so sweet, kind and lovely. I will miss you.
Christine Conant
Other
June 4, 2021
