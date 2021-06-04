Onita Turner WagnerApril 13, 1928 - June 1, 2021Onita Wayne Turner Wagner, 93, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her home.Born April 13, 1928, in Dermott, Ark., she was the daughter of the late Roscoe Turner and Alma Turner.She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, and a housewife. In her younger years, she worked at the Japanese internment camp in Dermott, Ark.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Eric Olaf Wagner.Onita is survived by her son, Richard Eric Wagner of Hickory; daughters, Elaine Christian Horton, Shirley Ann Roberson (Gene), and Linda Jane Plinton; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, June 7, at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Mike Stone officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 4:45 p.m., prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, 9379 NC Hwy. 127 N, Hickory, NC 28601.Drum Funeral Home of Hickory