Oren David "Fuzzy" Huffman, 65, of Hildebran, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Catawba County Dec. 29, 1954, he was the son of the late Glenn Clyde Huffman and Wilma Mae Hall Huffman. A graduate of Hickory High School and Nashville Automotive Diesel College, he retired from IFH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Olivia "Diane" Seitz; and his brother, Orville "Dennis" Huffman.

Fuzzy is survived by his wife, Dorothy "Dottie" Lowman Huffman; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Terry King officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hildebran United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 550, Hildebran, NC 28637; or Gospel Barn Church, 3040 Three King Lane, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Drum Funeral Home of Hickory

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
