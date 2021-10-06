Pamela Padgett ConnellyFebruary 4, 1947 - October 1, 2021Pamela Padgett Connelly, of Hickory, has passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer and other health obstacles over the last few years. Our mother had a strong will to live until the very end. She was someone who was always noticed when you were in her presence and she won't be easily forgotten by family, friends, and acquaintances through the impact she had on their lives.She passed holding the hands of Tommy and Angie at the Carolina Caring Facility at Sherrills Ford, Friday night, Oct. 1, 2021, after taking a turn for the worse a few days earlier.Pam held many jobs in a variety of industries through the years. Her outgoing personality made her an award winning Job Placement Specialist in the 1970s to early-80s. In the mid-80s, she earned degrees in eldercare, which she utilized to manage the Adult Life Programs facility in Conover, and to later open the Hickory Manor Assisted Living Center in Hickory. Ultimately, she rounded out her working career as a loan specialist and bookkeeper at a couple of car dealerships in Hickory.Pam was born Feb. 4, 1947, in Durham. She lived the first year of her life in Chapel Hill, where her parents, Clarence Ensley "Vic" Padgett Jr. and Mattie (Johnson) Padgett were attending the University after having served in World War II. A sales job brought Vic to Hickory in 1948, and Mattie was hired to work at the newly founded WIRC am as a radio personality. Hickory, and the surrounding area, was Pam's home for all but a couple of her 74 years.Pam was preceded in death by two husbands, Brian Connelly (2012) and James Leroy Shell (1969). She was also preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Jennifer Lee Shell in 2016.Pam is survived by her son, James Thomas Shell; her daughter, Angela Ensley S. Holbrook, and Angela's husband, Stephen.We would like to thank the people associated with Frye Hospital, the folks with Carolina Caring Hospice, and the staff at Dr. Michael DeSantis's office (especially PA Morgan Edwards) who did everything they could to save Mama through her battle with Cancer and the issues that ultimately overwhelmed her. Also, we truly thank Pam's sister-in-law and Tommy and Angie's Aunt, Jane Moore for everything she did to help Mama over the last six months to have some sort of normalcy and social life. We also thank Mama's special friends, Patsy, Cindy, Wynda, the Barbaras, Tommie, and others.A celebration of life will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, where Pam was a devoted and prominent member. Burial will be a private family gathering afterwards at Fairview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring Catawba Valley Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.