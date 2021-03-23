Pamela "Gail" Matthews, 68, of Newton passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, David N. Matthews. The Matthews family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. All of our love. John and Cindy
John Hoyle and Cindy Drum
April 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you thru this difficult time. Sincerely Terry and Linda Wilson.
Terry and Linda Wilson
March 24, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Praying to God for peace and comfort during this difficult time. May he wrap all of you in his loving arms and hold you close. Just remember she will always be in your hearts. God Bless You All.