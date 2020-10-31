Pamela HiteNovember 17, 1944 - October 27, 2020Pamela B. Hite, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Pam was born Nov. 17, 1944, in Jacksonville, Fla., to Allen and Jackie Brooks, whom have preceded her in death. Also preceding her was her husband of 54 years, Michael R. Hite Jr.; and granddaughter, Ashley Nicole.Pam is survived by her daughter, Michelle Randall of Hickory; son, Michael R. Hite Jr., of Taylorsville; daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Bolin of Columbia, S.C.; grandson, Michael L. Hite of Taylorsville; and siblings, Allen (Jackie) Brooks, Pat (Ken) Dean, Pearce (Bev) Brooks and Brenda (Kip) Jensen.Pam was a loving mother and gram, to not only her own children and grandson, but to so many more.Roberts Funeral Service