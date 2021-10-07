Menu
Pansy Whitener Mise
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Catawba Memorial Park
3010 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC
Pansy Whitener Mise

November 30, 1923 - July 14, 2021

Pansy Whitener Mise, 97, of The Villages, Fla., formerly of Valdese, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at The Villages Hospice House.

Born Nov. 30, 1923, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Henry L. Whitener and the late Lizzie Campbell Whitener. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul O. Mise; a sister, Rowline W. Hollar; a sister, Helen W. McCray; and a brother, Ned O. Whitener.

She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Mise Wood and husband, Kenneth, of The Villages, Fla.; three grandchildren, Kenneth Paul Wood and wife, Tracy, of Savannah, Ga., Christopher Scott Wood of Chesnee, S.C., and Kathryn Wood Driver and husband, Timmy, of Mayo, Fla.; six great-grandchildren, Haley Wood and Jacob Wood (children of Chris), Andrew Wood and Caroline Wood (children of Kenneth and Tracy), Dierks Driver and Ansley Driver (children of Kathryn and Timmy); and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Mise was an active member of Open Door Baptist Church (formerly Penelope Baptist Church) for 97 years. She was employed by Longview Elementary School Cafeteria around 1950 to 1958. She was employed by several hosiery mills in the area for several years. She then worked at Broughton Hospital, Unit – D, from January 1970 until May 1984 as a medical tech.

A memorial service will be held at Open Door Baptist Church, 3310 Main Ave. NW in Hickory, Sunday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m., with visitation from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Door Baptist Church — Lottie Moon Mission Offering, 3310 Main Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601 or to your favorite charity.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations is assisting the family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Open Door Baptist Church
3310 Main Ave. NW, Hickory, NC
Oct
10
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Open Door Baptist Church
3310 Main Ave. NW, Hickory, NC
