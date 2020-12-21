Pansy RatchfordJuly 25, 1937 - December 19, 2020Pansy McAlister Ratchford, 83, of Catawba, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Catawba Valley Assisted Living in Rock Barn.She was born July 25, 1937, in Catawba County, to the late Ted and Dorothy Drum McAlister.Pansy was a member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church and attended faithfully while able. Pansy along with her late husband, Roy, owned and operated a dairy farm in Catawba. After farming, Pansy worked as the school secretary at Maiden High School until she retired at the age of 76. She had a great love for her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Ratchford Jr.; son, Danny Ratchford; and brother, Jim McAlister.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Anita Ratchford of Catawba and Cynthia Stewart and husband, Stanly, of Catawba; daughter-in-law, Bobbi Burgess and husband, Ricky, of Catawba; sister, Rita Shaw and husband, Kenneth, of Maiden; grandchildren, Adam Stewart (Rebecca), Cory Ratchford, Whitney McIntosh (Craig) and Seth Ratchford (McKenzie); and great-grandchildren, Lilly-Ann Stewart, David Stewart, Kaselyn Ratchford, Daniel Ratchford, Mildred McIntosh and Ella Jane RatchfordThe family would like to thank the staff at Catawba Valley Assisted Living at Rock Barn for the wonderful care, love, hugs, similes and kisses they gave Pansy during her time there, especially this past year when her family could not be with her.A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. The Rev. Michael Staton will officiate.Memorials may be made to Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn, 4174 Shook Rd., Claremont, NC 28610; to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or to Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church, 3273 Mt. Ruhama Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650.