Pansy Lee Drum SmithJune 30, 1933 - September 15, 2021Pansy Lee Drum Smith, 88, of Maiden, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at her residence.Born June 30, 1933, in Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Olive and Louise Ethel Hager Drum. She was a member of Living Word Church in Maiden, and served as a nursery worker for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bennitt Smith; infant son, Rickie Andrew Smith; brother, Billy Drum; and three sisters, Taltha Mae Parker, Joyce Hannon and Nancy Josey.Those left to cherish her memory are her seven sons, Mike Smith of the home, Tommy Smith of Maiden, Junior Smith of the home, Gary Smith and Mary McCaslin of Maiden, Randy Smith and wife, Sharon, of Vale, Dwayne Smith of Maiden, Terry Smith and wife, Allison, of Newton; two sisters, Sharon Good and husband, Mike, of Newton, Judy Herron and husband, James, of Lincolnton; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.The funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m., at Living Word Church in Maiden with Pastor Rick Haug and the Rev. Timothy Elliott officiating.Burial will follow in Ivey Memorial UMC Cemetery in Maiden. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Burke Mortuary & Crematory, Maiden