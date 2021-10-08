Patricia "Pat" Jean Jackson BrewerJuly 9, 1949 - October 6, 2021Patricia "Pat" Jean Jackson Brewer, 72, of Beaufort, S.C., and formerly of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.Born July 9, 1949, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late James R. Jackson and Sara Jo Carpenter Jackson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Theodore R. Brewer Sr. and Inez Brewer; and brother-in-law, Gary Fisher.Pat was born and raised in the Longview area of Hickory and attended Hickory City schools. She graduated from Hickory High School in 1967, and attended a semester at Gardner-Webb before eloping with Teddy Brewer Feb. 2, 1968. They started their family with Monica (Montye) in Boone while Teddy attended Appalachian State University. After Teddy completed his PGA certification, they moved to Newton, and soon after she gave birth to Heather. In 1975, they moved to Moncks Corner, S.C., and three years later Shannon was born. She and her family moved back to Hickory in 1983, and continued living there until 2015, when she and Teddy retired to St. Helena Island, S.C.She was employed at several different places through the years starting at J.P. Stevens in Longview, with Teddy at Berkeley Country Club, and for approximately 30 years at Mother's Morning Out at St. Luke's Methodist Church in Hickory. She taught and loved many children and the children of those children at M.M.O. She will always be remembered for her great capacity to love everyone she met, and of course as the Tarheels' biggest fan. She was a great blessing to all and will be missed terribly.Pat is survived by her husband, Theodore "Teddy" Raymond Brewer Jr. of the home; Monica (Montye) Fulbright and husband, Phillip of Hickory, Heather Williams (Russell) of Faison, and Shannon Brewer Greer (Keith) of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Tad Fulbright (partner, Kyrin Ledesma), Hank Fulbright (wife, Madi), Jonah, Sadie, and Wyeth Williams, Maren and Emeline Greer; sisters, Cindy Schonewolf (Dick), Wendy Mumford (Alex), and Diata Berthe-Albert (Francis), Kay Fisher, and Patsy Cande (Jim); and many loved cousins, nieces, and nephews.The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church with the Rev. Monica Childers officiating. The burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m., in the Jack Bass Memorial Building at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory.