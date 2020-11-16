Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia Fay Childers Hadsall
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Patricia Fay Childers Hadsall

November 29, 1936 - November 14, 2020

Patricia Fay Childers Hadsall, 83, of Newton, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born Nov. 29, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Lee Childers and Faye Janette Childers.

She is survived by two daughters, Holly Welch and husband, Tim, of Newton and Melissa Davis of Lawndale; two sons, Patrick Hadsall of Coco, Fla., and Richard Hadsall and wife, Janette, of Illinois; a sister, Marilyn Childers of Hickory; three brothers, Gray Childers of Hickory, Clinton Childers of Maiden and Dennis Childers and wife, Evelyn, of Maiden; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Glenda Childers, of Hickory.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Rita Jenkins and Windy Parsons; a sister, Gail Ellis; and three brothers, Robin Childers, Joe Childers and Randall Childers.

The funeral will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel U.M.C. Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist .

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.