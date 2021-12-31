Patricia Ann PresleyJuly 8, 1949 - December 29, 2021Patricia Ann Presley, 72, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Carolina Caring.Born July 8, 1949, in Mullins, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Pemberley and Harold Beavers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Naylar.She is survived by her boyfriend, Keith Wright of the home; daughter, Christy Willings of West Virginia; grandchildren, Siranda Vest and Tanner Vest, both of West Virginia; brother, Harold Beavers and wife, Sherry of Lake Norman; and two sisters, Linda Neal, Susan Adkins and husband, Donnie, all of West Virginia.There will be no services held at this time.