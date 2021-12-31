Menu
Patricia Ann Presley
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Patricia Ann Presley

July 8, 1949 - December 29, 2021

Patricia Ann Presley, 72, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Carolina Caring.

Born July 8, 1949, in Mullins, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Pemberley and Harold Beavers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Naylar.

She is survived by her boyfriend, Keith Wright of the home; daughter, Christy Willings of West Virginia; grandchildren, Siranda Vest and Tanner Vest, both of West Virginia; brother, Harold Beavers and wife, Sherry of Lake Norman; and two sisters, Linda Neal, Susan Adkins and husband, Donnie, all of West Virginia.

There will be no services held at this time.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 31, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
