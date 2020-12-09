Patricia Butler WillardJune 26, 1938 - December 7, 2020Patricia Butler Willard, 82, of Claremont, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born June 26, 1938, in Catawba County, to the late Archie and Flossie Marshall Butler.Patricia was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Newton and she enjoyed reading.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Punch; second husband, Bill Willard; brothers, Bill Butler, Baxter Butler and Archie Butler Jr.; and sisters, Taye Bogle, Opal Butler and Violet Clapp.Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Lawrence Punch of Claremont and Erik Willard of Hickory; daughter, Leticia Shook and husband, Michael, of Claremont; grandchildren, Lecole Smith, Jordan Skinner, Kailey Punch, Megan Townsend, Wesley Willard and Courtney Willard; and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Smith, Blakeley Smith, Remington Skinner, Briggs Ingram, Mason Williams, Espen Townsend, Cali Willard, Jaxson Willard, Jordan Pless and Aurora Pless.A graveside service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held Friday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. Pastor Tommy Hullette will officiate.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 501 Northwest Blvd., Newton, NC 28658.