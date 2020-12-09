Menu
Patricia Butler Willard
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Patricia Butler Willard

June 26, 1938 - December 7, 2020

Patricia Butler Willard, 82, of Claremont, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born June 26, 1938, in Catawba County, to the late Archie and Flossie Marshall Butler.

Patricia was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Newton and she enjoyed reading.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Punch; second husband, Bill Willard; brothers, Bill Butler, Baxter Butler and Archie Butler Jr.; and sisters, Taye Bogle, Opal Butler and Violet Clapp.

Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Lawrence Punch of Claremont and Erik Willard of Hickory; daughter, Leticia Shook and husband, Michael, of Claremont; grandchildren, Lecole Smith, Jordan Skinner, Kailey Punch, Megan Townsend, Wesley Willard and Courtney Willard; and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Smith, Blakeley Smith, Remington Skinner, Briggs Ingram, Mason Williams, Espen Townsend, Cali Willard, Jaxson Willard, Jordan Pless and Aurora Pless.

A graveside service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held Friday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. Pastor Tommy Hullette will officiate.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 501 Northwest Blvd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We will continue to keep everyone in our thoughts and prayers.
Van and Glenda Smith
December 10, 2020
R.I.P. My friend. My prayers are with family and friends.
Tina M Sanchez
December 9, 2020
