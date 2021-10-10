Patsy Carolyn Wright AngelApril 28, 1941 - October 7, 2021Patsy Carolyn Wright Angel, 80, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at her residence, after a period of declining health.She was born in Burke County, April 28, 1941, to the late Vernie Ethel Wright. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother; Jimmie "Ed" Wright; and granddaughter, Chloe Angel.Patsy was a member of Midway Baptist Church, she worked for 20 years at Impact Furniture, and then she worked and retired from Century Furniture.She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Wayne M. Angel of the home; daughter, Renaye Angel Chapman of Connelly Springs; sons, Michael Angel (Sandra) of Granite Falls and Brandon Angel (Melissa) of Hickory; grandchildren, Matthew Angel, Billy Pernell, Haley Angel, Nicholas Chapman, Malori Angel, Sarah Angel, and Cody Angel; great-grandchildren, Kadin Angel, Karma Angel, Elizabeth Angel and Candace Angel.The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m., in Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery in Casar.Hickory Funeral Home