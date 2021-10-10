Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patsy Carolyn Wright Angel
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Patsy Carolyn Wright Angel

April 28, 1941 - October 7, 2021

Patsy Carolyn Wright Angel, 80, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at her residence, after a period of declining health.

She was born in Burke County, April 28, 1941, to the late Vernie Ethel Wright. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother; Jimmie "Ed" Wright; and granddaughter, Chloe Angel.

Patsy was a member of Midway Baptist Church, she worked for 20 years at Impact Furniture, and then she worked and retired from Century Furniture.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Wayne M. Angel of the home; daughter, Renaye Angel Chapman of Connelly Springs; sons, Michael Angel (Sandra) of Granite Falls and Brandon Angel (Melissa) of Hickory; grandchildren, Matthew Angel, Billy Pernell, Haley Angel, Nicholas Chapman, Malori Angel, Sarah Angel, and Cody Angel; great-grandchildren, Kadin Angel, Karma Angel, Elizabeth Angel and Candace Angel.

The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m., in Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery in Casar.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Oct
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery
Casar, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hickory Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Melissa Yvonne
Family
April 9, 2022
Melissa Yvonne
Family
April 9, 2022
Melissa Yvonne
Family
April 9, 2022
Patsy and Wayne made three beautiful and wonderful children! I know she´s proud! RIP Mamaw´
Melissa Yvonne
Family
April 9, 2022
Melissa Yvonne
Family
April 9, 2022
Melissa Yvonne
Family
April 9, 2022
Melissa Yvonne
Family
April 9, 2022
We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Mrs. Angel, our thoughts and prayers are with the Angel family. Howard & Priscilla Stirewalt Hildebran, NC
Howard & Priscilla Stirewalt
October 10, 2021
Carolyn Sigmon
Family
October 9, 2021
Carolyn Sigmon
Family
October 9, 2021
Goodbye to my loved cousin. God bless Wayne, Renaye, Mike, and Brandon. I sure loved your Mother. She was a very special person.
Carolyn Sigmon
Family
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results