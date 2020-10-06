Patsy Forbes
October 29, 1942 - October 3, 2020
On Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, Patsy Forbes, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 77.
Patsy was born in Spruce Pine, Oct. 29, 1942.
At the age of 15, she married the love of her life, Burl Forbes, and spent the rest of her life with him and her three sons in Hickory. Her greatest accomplishments in life were raising her sons and spoiling four granddaughters as well as two great-grandchildren. She loved Carolina Panthers football, shopping, and spending the holiday season with her family. Patsy was known for her loyalty, strong and protective demeanor, and infectious smile.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Pittman; her mother, Nell Pittman; and her brother, Jackie Pittman.
She is survived by her husband, Burl Forbes; her three sons, Joel, Jeffrey, Johnny, and Claude; her daughters-in-law, Patty and Wendy Forbes; her granddaughters, Brandi Forbes, Katie Forbes, Riley Forbes, and Emily Schroeder and her husband, Nick Schroeder, and their two children, Finnley and Brenner Schroeder.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, at Catawba Funeral Home, with Pastor David Daly officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. A reception will follow after graveside at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremationswww.catawbamemorialpark.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 6, 2020.