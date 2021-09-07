Menu
Patsy Holland
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Patsy Holland

February 14, 1942 - September 5, 2021

Patsy Ann Willis Smith Holland, 79, of Newton, passed away surrounded by her loving family Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at her residence.

Born Feb. 14, 1942, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Ira Willis and the late Belzie Caldwell Willis. Patsy was a member of Union Baptist Church in Lincolnton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Smith; son, Donald "Bud" Smith Jr.; two daughters, Nancy Smith Canipe, and Lisa Smith; five brothers; and a sister.

Left to cherish her memory are husband, Howard Holland Jr. of the home; son, Tommy Smith of Conover; two daughters, Sheila Rogers of Lincolnton, Linda Maples and Scotty Morgan of Newton; brother, Bobby Willis of Maiden; sister, Shirley Canipe of Crouse; two stepdaughters, Kathy Ellis and husband, Mark, of Mooresville, and Sandy Escoto of Statesville; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m., at Union Baptist Church in Lincolnton. Burial will follow at Providence Road Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at Union Baptist Church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church, 2801 McCorkle Rd., Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Union Baptist Church
Lincolnton, NC
Sep
9
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Union Baptist Church
Lincolnton, NC
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
