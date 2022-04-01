Patty Mildred Watts
November 17, 1955 - March 30, 2022
Patty Mildred Watts, 66, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.
Born Nov. 17, 1955, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Lucille Watts Shuford and Bud Farley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Ray Watts and Jenny Linebarger; and brother, Fredrick Watts.
Ms. Watts exuded class. She was a hardworking lady who did everything she could for her two sons. She loved her flowers and her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her two sons, Shun England of Hickory and Kelvin England of Newton; two brothers, Tracy Watts and Patty of Hickory and James "Jimmy" Shuford of Newton; aunt, Alice Watts Gore of Hickory; two grandchildren, Dacyn England and Carrielle Duke, both of Hickory; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends Sunday, April 3, in the William (Jack) Bass Memorial Building from 2 to 4 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to a charity of one's choice
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 1, 2022.