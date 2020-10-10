Paul Anthony StricklandFebruary 24, 1972 - October 8, 2020Paul Anthony Strickland, 48, of Conover, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his home.Paul was born Feb. 24, 1972, in Lumberton, the son of Marcus DeLeon Strickland and Betty Sue Pendergrass Strickland.Paul loved the Cleveland Browns and all sports at Newton-Conover High School. The joys of his life were his nephews and great-niece.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 20 years, April Clontz Strickland of the home; brother, Mark Strickland; sister, Annette Rudisill; nephews, Colton Sprinkle, and wife, Brianna, Noah Rudisill and Wyatt Rudisill; great-niece, Rynli Ann Sprinkle; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.A private family service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Drum Funeral Home Chapel in Conover, with Pastor Edwin Elmore of Covenant Baptist Church in Conover officiating.The family will receive friends at Drum Funeral Home in Conover from 1 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the private service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Atrium Health, Levine Children's Hospital, Attn: Carrie Keuten, Donations Department, 1000 Blythe Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover