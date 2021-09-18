Menu
Paul Edmond Bowman
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
Paul Edmond Bowman

November 5, 1971 - August 19, 2021

On Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:12 p.m., Paul Edmond Bowman, 49, loving and incredible dad of five children, brother, and selfless significant other, passed away. Paul passed surrounded by family and loved ones.

Born Nov. 5, 1971, he was the son of the late Cecil and Edith Hollar Bowman.

Paul enjoyed his career as a Data Center Tech at the Google Data Center in Lenoir, and was a proud life-time member of the N.C. Marion Moose Lodge, Chapter 1705, where he loved spending his weekends and time off of work with his Moose family at Lake James. Paul was a strong headed individual that loved hard work and could engineer anything you wanted with PVC.

Paul is survived by his children, Ariel Shae Bowman-O'Quinn (Josh), Robert Dylan Perkins (Cassidy), Kayla Michelle Bowman (Johnny), Jordan Paul Bowman, Kyle Edmond Bowman; and two brothers, Donald Bowman and Keith Bowman (Judy). Paul also leaves behind his significant other, Kimberly Cline.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Buddy Bowman.

No arrangements have been made at this time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory

www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 18, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.