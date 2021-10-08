Dear Hunt;
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your Dad. Outside my immediate family Paul was the most important person in my life. I worked for him for 22 years. He treated me like family taking a personal interest in and developing me into the top ranks of the company. We shared many memories and funny instances ,of our travels together, such as the time I paid a traffic fine in Germany and Paul made my picture with the German police on the side of the road.
Our best laugh, Paul loved to tell people, was when his shoes were stolen, outside his door by a vagrant who managed to gain entrance into a hotel in England.
I began work in Marion (OLB) and Paul and I searched for the land to build the Rutherfordton factory.
I will miss Paul so very much, he was a second father to me.
Jerry Dodson
2107 Brassfield Road
Greensboro NC 27410
336.286.7245
[email protected]