Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Hunt Broyhill
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
Paul Hunt Broyhill

Paul Hunt Broyhill, 97, of Lenoir, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Broyhill family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
This was a very good man and one that touched many lives. Even as his family feels the void and sorrow of his leaving them, there's rejoicing in heaven as a giant has entered the gates.
Randy Hoover
Work
October 11, 2021
My Dad thought highly of the Broyhill family , from his early childhood and the kindness shown to him . He spoke highly of Paul many times.
Staley Keener
Friend
October 9, 2021
Dear Hunt; I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your Dad. Outside my immediate family Paul was the most important person in my life. I worked for him for 22 years. He treated me like family taking a personal interest in and developing me into the top ranks of the company. We shared many memories and funny instances ,of our travels together, such as the time I paid a traffic fine in Germany and Paul made my picture with the German police on the side of the road. Our best laugh, Paul loved to tell people, was when his shoes were stolen, outside his door by a vagrant who managed to gain entrance into a hotel in England. I began work in Marion (OLB) and Paul and I searched for the land to build the Rutherfordton factory. I will miss Paul so very much, he was a second father to me. Jerry Dodson 2107 Brassfield Road Greensboro NC 27410 336.286.7245 [email protected]
Jerry Dodson
Work
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results