Paul Joseph Glass Jr.
September 7, 1940 - November 25, 2020
Mr. Paul Joseph Glass Jr., 80, of Granite Falls, strolled into the gaits of heaven Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Grace Hospital in Morganton.
He was born Sept. 7, 1940, to the late Paul Joseph Glass Sr. and Eugenia Mae Johnson Glass. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Connelly Thompson. Paul was a former member of Burgess Chapel United Methodist Church in Granite Falls and thoroughly enjoyed working. He was always full of joy and laughter. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Mary Glass of Granite Falls; sons, Paul Joseph Glass III of Hickory, James Glass and wife, Terri, of Lincolnton, and Timothy Glass of Charlotte; daughters, Angela Glass of Hickory, Missy Glass of Hickory, and Karen Isbell and husband, Maurice, of Granite Falls; brothers, Leroy Glass of Morganton, and John Henry Glass and wife, Savannah, of Granite Falls; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service to honor Mr. Paul Joseph Glass Jr. will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m., at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Granite Falls with Pastor James Wilfong and the Rev. Darlene Stokes officiating. The family respectfully requests this to be a private ceremony.
The family also respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116.
Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Homewww.pendrysfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 29, 2020.