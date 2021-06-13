Menu
Paulette Ann Miller
Paulette Ann Miller

Paulette Ann Miller, 76, of Newton, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Carolina Caring hospice house.

A native of Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late William Martin Toney and Virgie Lee Martin Toney. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her son, Michael Allen Rowe; and brother, Rondell Toney.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Loyd David Miller; son, William "Bill" Everett Rowe of Catawba; daughter, April Latasha Miller of Newton; sisters, Shelby Bunch of Hildebran and Linda (Harold) Auton of Newton; brothers, Dairryll Toney of Hildebran, Larry Toney of Icard, and Dean (Thelma) Toney of Icard; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 16, in the chapel of Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home, at 12 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Paul Stewart officiating. Entombment will follow at 2 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Paulette's name to the Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
56 Northwest Blvd., Newton, NC
Jun
16
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
56 Northwest Blvd., Newton, NC
Jun
16
Entombment
2:00p.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was saddened to hear of Paulette´s passing. I have fond memories of her from my childhood. She will be missed. My heart goes out to Loyd, April and Bill. With heartfelt sympathy, Jackie Toney Pharr
Jackie Pharr
Family
June 17, 2021
