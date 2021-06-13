Paulette Ann Miller
Paulette Ann Miller, 76, of Newton, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Carolina Caring hospice house.
A native of Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late William Martin Toney and Virgie Lee Martin Toney. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her son, Michael Allen Rowe; and brother, Rondell Toney.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Loyd David Miller; son, William "Bill" Everett Rowe of Catawba; daughter, April Latasha Miller of Newton; sisters, Shelby Bunch of Hildebran and Linda (Harold) Auton of Newton; brothers, Dairryll Toney of Hildebran, Larry Toney of Icard, and Dean (Thelma) Toney of Icard; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 16, in the chapel of Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home, at 12 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Paul Stewart officiating. Entombment will follow at 2 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Paulette's name to the Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.
