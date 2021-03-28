Pauline Boyd CaldwellJuly 30, 1945 - March 27, 2021Pauline Boyd Caldwell, 75, of Claremont, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at her residence.She was born July 30, 1945, in Buncombe County, to the late Zeb and Virgie Surrett Boyd. Pauline was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Denver. She loved her family, took pride in her grandchildren and loved telling people that she loved them. Pauline enjoyed flower gardening and canning food from her garden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Caldwell; brothers, Howard, Kenneth and Hugh Boyd.Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Samuel Caldwell and wife, Crystal of Taylorsville; daughters, Mary Ann Bustle of Claremont, Sandra Hernandez and husband, Alex, of Claremont; brothers, Harold Boyd and wife, Louise of Leicester, Gerald Boyd and wife, Sandra of Leicester, Carl Boyd and wife, Carmen, of Maiden, Keith Boyd and wife, Angie, of Maiden, and Bobby Boyd of Leicester; sisters, Viola Terry and husband, Ronald of Leicester, Joyce Payne and husband, Carl, of Leicester, Louise Justice and husband, Ronnie, of Leicester, and Betty Ann Santos of Claremont; grandchildren, Danielle Lepisto, Alicia Frye, Tiffany Bustle, Joshua Bustle, Scottie Hartsoe, Brittney Lonon, Megan Bass, William Lail and Jacob Lail; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Alyson, Jayden, Lauren and Brailee.A service to celebrate Pauline's life will be held Tuesday, March 30, at 4 p.m., at Victory Baptist Church in Denver. Pastor Von Ramsey will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., at Victory Baptist Church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Joshua Bustle, Brandon Lepisto, Gabe Lonon, William Lail, Jacob Lail and Derick Frye. The family asks that masks be worn.Memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 6041 King Wilkinson Rd., Denver, NC 28037.